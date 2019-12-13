Eva Alordiah is shaking a table that surprisingly has some of your favourite musicians.

The rapper took to her Twitter page on Thursday, December 12, 2019, where she shared her thoughts about Nigerian musicians who have become lazy when it comes to writing lyrics.

"So many artists have allowed themselves believe that mumbling incomprehensible words over beats, with no lyrics is "catching a vibe". As long as it keeps the rhythm eh? You did not catch a Vibe. You caught Laziness," she tweeted.

This tweet has so far received a lot of attention with some people calling her out. For others, Eva has simply hit the nail on the head.

Eva Alordiah is shaking a table that surprisingly has some of your favourite musicians. [Instagram/EvaAlordiah]

Eva Alordiah can be described as one interesting celeb whose tweets and posts on social media can sometimes get controversial. Recall during her 31st birthday when she revealed that she almost committed suicide at some point in her life.

The aborted suicide...

The beautiful rapper who turned 31 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, took to her Instagram page on the same day where she wrote about her birthday. She went on to share a rather shocking detail about almost taking her life. [Instagram/EvaAlordiah]

The beautiful rapper who turned 31 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, took to her Instagram page on the same day where she wrote about her birthday. She went on to share a rather shocking detail about almost taking her life.

"Apparentlyyyyyy!!!! This is what 31 looks like. 😀It’s been a long walk to get here, from almost taking my own life to being here now, living my life with a single mission to help you live yours better. I am blessed indeed. Use me as proof that you can overcome too. The next year is going to be ooooohhhh so good, I am excited about what we will accomplish together. Thank you for your sweetness, you have made me feel more Alive! 💦#WaterWomanEvaAlordiah #EnergyGiverEva #EvaAlordiah," she wrote.

The last time the talent rapper got us all buzzing was a few months ago when she dropped the video to her short film 'Where's The Condom.' [Instagram/EvaAlordiah]

The last time the talent rapper got us all buzzing was a few months ago when she dropped the video to her short film 'Where's The Condom.'