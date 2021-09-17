RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

"Are you a dog?- Eucharia Anunobi shades people who have the habit of sticking out their tongues

The movie veteran says these category of people may be battling with bad breath.

Anunobi is a Nigerian actress, producer, and pastor. [Instagram/EuchariaAnunobi]

Nollywood veteran Eucharia Anunobi has tackled people who have a habit of sticking out their tongues.

The movie star made her disgust known via her Instagram page on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

''What's all these thing about people sticking out their tongue, is that supposed to mean that you are a great kisser? Is it not dogs that stick out their tongues? Are you a dog?" she said.

www.instagram.com

"Before you know these people have halitosis."

Anunobi's statement came days after she went after people who would do anything on social media to be famous.

"Have you noticed that people are ready to curse their marriages, curse their careers, curse themselves all because they want to be famous on social media," she said.

Anunobi is a Nigerian actress, producer, and pastor.

She rose to prominence in 1994 after starring in the hit movie 'Glamour Girls.'

