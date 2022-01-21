RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Building mansions in villages you barely live in is foolishness' -Eucharia Anunobi

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Anunobi gives her two cents about the popular trend in Nigeria.

Anunobi is a Nigerian actress, producer, and pastor. [Instagram/EuchariaAnunobi]
Nollywood veteran Eucharia Anunobi has slammed Nigerians who have become popular for building mansions in villages they barely stay.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

"You may not like it but that's the truth. If it is a house where you live and wake up every morning and look at the windows and look at the door handles and they are made of gold, silver and brass, fantastic!" she said.

"But you go and sink in your village where you rarely stay, house, houses, or an empire that you have suck in billions of naira where you would rarely stay, is that not foolishness?"

She advised people to always seek guidance and wisdom from God before starting such projects.

According to the movie star, it is nice to build houses in the village but it should be something nice and moderate.

Finally, she advised those who have plans to build mansions in the village to invest in subsidised real estate businesses which in turn can help humanity.

