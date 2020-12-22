Nollywood veteran Eucharia says anyone who loves money so much without a care of whose ox is gored is a child of Satan.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, December 21, 2020.

"Loving money to the point of clamouring for it without a care whose ox is gored makes you the twin of Judas Iscariot and the offspring of satan!" she wrote.

"Knowing a person is unworthy of a position, or has serious character flaws that they are not making effort to rectify yet because of the money you're getting from them, you sing their praises: that makes you what?."

"You also know that a person deserves to be remunerated better but because of your greed for money, you deny them of their dues: that makes you what ?? Sorry, did you say, YOU'RE A CHILD OF GOD ??? Aaaaah you're not !!! Matthew 6 : 24 , Luke 6: 13."

Anunobi is a Nigerian actress, producer, and pastor.