Actress Eucharia Anunobi recounts how her father refused to send her to school just because she was a girl child

In a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the movie star went down memory lane on the treatment she got from her father.

"If you are still in doubt about God's grace, read the caption below 👇Am still in awe of God. He changes destinies in a twinkling of an eye ❗He is the rule breaker ‼️ He doesn't need anyone's permission to bless someone ‼️❗," she wrote.

"Just look at the girl, whose rich father refused to train after high school, that he had no need for a girl child. That the female gender is useless to him and can't carry his name anywhere. That he rather concentrate and train the male children to any level of education that they desire."

The movie icon went on to share receipts of all that she has been able to achieve as a woman.

"And this girl child struggled all by herself and is a model, a former beauty Queen, a famous superstar actress, a preacher. AND NOW THAT GIRL CHILD IS A PH.D. HOLDER IN CHRISTIAN EDUCATION AND MINISTERIAL ARTS," she added.

"AND SHE HAS ENGRAVED HER FATHER'S NAME ON THE MAP OF THE WORLD AND STILL CARVING IT AND WILL KEEP CARVING IT UNTIL THE RETURN OF JESUS CHRIST ‼️❗‼️❗❗ I AM THAT GIRL CHILD AND MY NAME IS APOSTLE DR EUCHARIA AKUWA ANUNOBI ‼️"