RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Your statement was insensitive' - actress Etinosa Idemudia slams TBoss over comments about women with moustache

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Idemudia advises TBoss to avail herself with various knowledge tools online before making comments on social media.

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia and reality TV star TBoss [Instagram/EtinosaIdemudia] [InstagramOfficialTBoss]

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has slammed reality TV star TBoss over her comment about women with moustache.

Recommended articles

The reality TV star had shaded men who find women with moustaches attractive.

"You said nothing but the truth. Any man that finds girls with moustache attractive has the tendency to be gay," she wrote while responding to a post.

TBoss slams men who find women with moustache attractive [Instagram/TBoss]
TBoss slams men who find women with moustache attractive [Instagram/TBoss] Pulse Nigeria

In a swift response, Idemudia called out the reality star, citing her comments as insensitive.

"Did it ever occur to you that some women with moustache have it as a result of a medical condition they are dealing with? For me it is PCOS," she wrote.

"TBoss, everyone is dealing with something. The public statement you made was so insensitive. Please be nice and use Google next time you have the urge to give unsolicited advice, especially about a woman's body."

"If they tell you word now you will carry camera and start crying. Ozuor."

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Actor Chris Attoh reportedly remarries 2 years after his 2nd wife was shot dead in the US

Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat 2 soldiers to pulp

4 sex misconceptions that most men believe

Comedian Princess says she did not authorise the release of the CCTV footage of Baba Ijesha molesting her foster daughter

Rev Mbaka replies presidency on contract allegation, says he was only trying to help Nigeria

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

5 common reasons why men lose interest in relationships