Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has reacted to a video of popular Abuja pastor, Paul Eneche performing a miracle.
'Miracle or magic?' - Etinosa Idemudia reacts to miracle performed by pastor Paul Eneche
The movie star trolls the popular preacher over the miracle he recently performed.
In the video which has now gone viral, the pastor is seen dancing with a man healed from a broken leg.
"Magic or miracle? Wow! Even dry bones that rose again did not burst leg work as good as this. Wow! Wow! What Go cannot do does not exist," she wrote.
Idemudia has become well known for calling out or trolling some pastors.
It would be recalled that in 2020, she called the senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Johnson Suleman.
She accused the popular preacher of infidelity after he called out people who bleach their skin during a service.
“There’s no relationship between BLEACHING and kingdom of God so my uncle Suleiman go and rest. Especially when Your side piece is one of us - BLEACHING GENG member😂😂😂,” the actress had said.
She later apologised to the pastor over the allegation.
