Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has disclosed that she's at a crossroad after her friend got engaged to a known gay partner.

According to the movie star, she doesn't know whether to tell her friend or simply to mind her business.

"Someone recently announced her relationship in house but a few of us know the man to be confirmed gay. I don't know whether to tell her or mind my business and leave it to God," she wrote.

The actress says she is in a dilemma as to what to do about her friend's relationship. [Instagram/EtinosaIdemudia]

"I mean he makes her happy, according to her. I want to assume that they have been in bed together and he made her happy in that department too."

ALSO READ: Etinosa Idemudia welcomes baby girl with husband on Christmas Day

"My conscience is all over the place. It is well. The mysteries of life."

Idemudia is a Nigerian actress, a social media influencer, film maker and internet celebrity.

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia [Instagram/EtinosaIdemudia]

She is best known for her online comedy skits which she began producing and sharing, first on her Instagram channel featuring various Nollywood actors