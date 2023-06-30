Etinosa Idemudia gets emotional recounting abuse she endured in her marriage

Speaking on the JustChude show, the award-winning actress shared the heartwrenching tale of the horrific abuse that she endured from her former husband.

After getting married at 22 years old, she dealt with so much domestic abuse that she would make sure to be 'doped up' in order to cope with her ex-husband.

Describing how bad things got, the Nigerian actress said, “See all those CIA films wey they go put person head inside bowl of water and torture you because they want to hear the truth whether you are cheating or not?”

She narrated how her estranged husband once tortured her to confess if she was cheating on him.

According to her account, he tied her up and plunged her head into water in the night, threatening her to confess.

"I’m not your friend, I’m your lord", she added, saying that her estranged husband would often tell her as he beat her up.

She eventually summoned the courage to divorce her abusive husband and can now tell her story.

Idemudia is a Nigerian actress, social media influencer, and filmmaker, who started out by making skits on Instagram. She got her big break in a cameo role on A Little White Lie in 2016 and has since then climbed the success ladder.