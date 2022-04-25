RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'We were best friends until everything flopped' - Estranged queen mourns Alaafin of Oyo

Queen Ola describes her late husband as her best friend and dad to their children.

Queen Ola and the late Alaafin of Oyo [Instagram/QueenOla2]

One of the estranged queens of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Queen Ola has eulogised the revered monarch following his demise.

The estranged queen took to her Instagram page on Monday, April 25, 2022, where she penned a lengthy note about her late husband.

According to Queen Ola, she was the King's favourite and that didn't sit right with many people.

"I was thinking it's all lies and that you are coming back but I'm afraid I was wrong. The father of my kids, that I met at an impressionable age left when it was least expected. Whenever I tell people that the bond we share can be likened to that of a "Siamese", having been married to you at age 19, they are more that transfixed," she wrote.

"We were practically best of friends but the moment they had an inkling about whom your favorite was, everything flopped. Alas! the kids and I can't see you anymore nor converse with you any longer but I vehemently believe you are seeing us, how I wish we can still have few words because I've got a whole lot to tell you."

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi (Premium Times) Pulse Nigeria

"I'm bereft of what to tell the boys especially, Adejuwon, because, at his age, he reads and surfs the net so much that curiosity gets hold of him and has already know a lot about you."

"You remain to me, a best father, teacher and mentor and husband that ever bestrode the landscapes. Almighty Allah will forgive all your sins and accept your return."

There are been reports on social media about the affair between the music icon and the wife of the king. [Instagram/K1DUltimate] [Instagram/QueenOla] Pulse Nigeria

Queen Ola was reportedly sent packing from the Alaafin's palace in 2020 over infidelity allegations.

She was alleged to be dating Nigerian music star KWAM 1.

The singer later released a press statement denying the rumours.

