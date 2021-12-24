'Tacha gifted herself N10M, not fans' - actress Esther Nwachukwu

The up-and-coming actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, December 24, 2021, where she alleged that the reality TV star staged the gift presentation.

According to Nwachukwu, Tacha staged everything from the gifts to the fans who presented them.

The actress said the leader of the Titans who presented the gift couldn't have been able to afford the gifts because she was wearing a very cheap wig.

It would be recalled that the reality TV star was presented with a cash gift and other items on her 26th birthday.

Tacha was one of the housemates from the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.

Her stay in the house was marred with controversies.