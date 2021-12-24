RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Tacha gifted herself N10M, not fans' - actress Esther Nwachukwu

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Nwachukwu says leader of Titan's wig was too cheap to afford to spend that huge amount of money on Tacha.

Reality TV star Tacha and actress Esther Nwachukwu [Instagram/SymplyTacha] [Instagram/EstherSky77]
Reality TV star Tacha and actress Esther Nwachukwu [Instagram/SymplyTacha] [Instagram/EstherSky77]

Nollywood actress Esther Nwachukwu has countered the reports that BBNaija's Tacha got a N10M gift from her fans on her birthday.

Recommended articles

The up-and-coming actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, December 24, 2021, where she alleged that the reality TV star staged the gift presentation.

According to Nwachukwu, Tacha staged everything from the gifts to the fans who presented them.

www.instagram.com

The actress said the leader of the Titans who presented the gift couldn't have been able to afford the gifts because she was wearing a very cheap wig.

It would be recalled that the reality TV star was presented with a cash gift and other items on her 26th birthday.

www.instagram.com

Tacha was one of the housemates from the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.

Her stay in the house was marred with controversies.

At some point, she was disqualified from the reality TV show for breaking the house rules.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Tacha gifted herself N10M, not fans' - actress Esther Nwachukwu

'Tacha gifted herself N10M, not fans' - actress Esther Nwachukwu

Singer Chike surprises mum with a new car

Singer Chike surprises mum with a new car

Showmax renews 'The Troukoors' original series

Showmax renews 'The Troukoors' original series

'Juju Stories' lands 2022 Nigerian theatrical release

'Juju Stories' lands 2022 Nigerian theatrical release

Inside the star-studded Inkblot anniversary gala and movie premiere of 'Superstar'

Inside the star-studded Inkblot anniversary gala and movie premiere of 'Superstar'

Homecoming Concert: Life Continental Beer set to host Flavour of Africa at Umunze, Anambra state

Homecoming Concert: Life Continental Beer set to host Flavour of Africa at Umunze, Anambra state

Hot Nollywood dramas to binge this Christmas

Hot Nollywood dramas to binge this Christmas

BBNaija's Tacha fans gift her with N10M and billboard for her 26th birthday

BBNaija's Tacha fans gift her with N10M and billboard for her 26th birthday

Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

Trending

Wizkid buys brand new Toyota Land Cruiser SUV for manager

Wizkid and hid manager Sunday Are [Instagram/SundayAre]

'You are foolish, I curse the day I met you' - actress Merit Gold drags Prince Kpokpogri

Actress Merit Gold and activist Prince Kpokpogri [Instagram/MeritGold] [Instagram/PrinceKpokpogri]

Nollywood actor Sam Obiago is dead

Nollywood actor Sam Obiago [Instagram/SamObiago]

'Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore' - MBGN's Munachi Abii shares disturbing post

Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Munachi Abii [Instagram/MunachiAbii]