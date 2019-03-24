She put this word out on Saturday, March 23, 2019, on her Instastory. It was over a dark canvass that matched with the gloominess of the post.

Seeing her late mother

In late February, Eniola Badmus told her 2 million followers on Instagram that she died and saw her mum in heaven.

It made her cry like a child according a comment displayed on her Instastory on the 27th day of the month.

She is missing her mum in an IG post she published 13 days earlier. Getting by in life would have been easier if she still had her around.

"Dear mum, living without you is still an alien feeling to me, I wonder if I'll ever understand it, I miss you with every passing day.

"Without you the last few years has been the most difficult journey of life, going through it alone without your motivation and smile is the hardest way to live."

Much later, precisely, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, her thoughts on IG were focused on her late father, who departed two years ago.

Losing him was a nightmare manifesting according to the actress who still cannot deal with the pain of not having him around no more.

"People say time heals every pain. But I am still in pain. How can I replace your love, your care? I miss you dad. Your girl misses you so much."