The actress posted the cryptic message on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. It made her cry like a child according a comment displayed on her Instastory.

She also confirmed another concern such as body pain.

"Muscle pull in the neck. I saw my mum today in heaven. The pain was too much was actually crying like a baby," Badmus wrote over a very bright red canvass.

She goes on to round off her thoughts with a troubling "I died today," phrase.

Still missing mum

It has been 15 years since Eniola Badmus lost her mother. She noted this on Valentine's Day and confirmed that she misses her.

Life is still unbearable without her precious mum says Badmus in an Instagram post shared earlier.

She thinks getting by in life could have been easier with her around.

"Dear mum, living without you is still an alien feeling to me, I wonder if I'll ever understand it, I miss you with every passing day.

"Without you the last few years has been the most difficult journey of life, going through it alone without your motivation and smile is the hardest way to live."