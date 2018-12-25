Ho...Ho...Ho...Merry Christmas guys from all of us at the entertainment desk but we really want you guys to see the photos Eniola Badmus shared on her Instagram page and trust when we say they will make your day.

The Yoruba Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page where she shared a number of photos of herself dressed as Santa with a bit of twist; carrying some chickens and tying the traditional 'Gele.'

She went on to caption one of the photos with a quote where she wished all her fans a Merry Christmas.

"Christmas is always an emotional time for me as it plays up rich childhood memories and also amplifies the need to show geniue love. Folks, while we gallivant and Jollyficate during the season, let's remember to show love in gifts/ Kind and make this Christmas SPECIALLY memorable for someone! Merry Christmas Guys! #DontDrinkAndDrive #AndIfYouMustDrinkDoNotDrive #StaySafe #AkuOdun o," she wrote.

