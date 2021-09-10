RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Eniola Badmus refutes rumours that she's 44 years old

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Eniola Badmus says she's 39 years old.

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus [Instagram/EniolaBadmus]

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus had refuted the rumours that she is 44 years old.

Recommended articles

The shocked movie star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, September 9, 2021, where she debunked the rumours.

"Y'all should stop adding to my age, I'm not 44 years old. I never reach 40 years oooo, can't be older than my senior ones. My elder sister is not even up to 44 years old so get your facts right," she said.

www.instagram.com

The movie star recently celebrated her birthday.

Badmus is a Nigerian professional film actress, scriptwriter, entertainer and social media influencer.

She rose to prominence in 2008 after she featured in the movie Jenifa.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Apple Music launches new initiative, which identifies and compensates all creators on a DJ mix

Eniola Badmus refutes rumours that she's 44 years old

BBNaija 2021: Jaypaul unveils Cross' winning strategy

'God sent me to deliver his people from poverty' - Williams Uchemba reveals

Actor Odunlade Adekola debunks sex for roles allegations

Eedris Abdulkareem mocks DSS over robbery incident

'The Matrix Resurrections' official trailer is here!

BBNaija 2021: Saga's team react to alleged 'involuntary exit' comment

DJ Meks delighted with Special Award