Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus had refuted the rumours that she is 44 years old.
Eniola Badmus refutes rumours that she's 44 years old
Eniola Badmus says she's 39 years old.
Recommended articles
The shocked movie star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, September 9, 2021, where she debunked the rumours.
"Y'all should stop adding to my age, I'm not 44 years old. I never reach 40 years oooo, can't be older than my senior ones. My elder sister is not even up to 44 years old so get your facts right," she said.
The movie star recently celebrated her birthday.
Badmus is a Nigerian professional film actress, scriptwriter, entertainer and social media influencer.
She rose to prominence in 2008 after she featured in the movie Jenifa.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng