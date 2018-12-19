Eniola Badmus is unbothered about comments made by bullies who are fat-shaming her body size.

The actress makes a note on Instagram on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, in a bid to remind critics of her lack of concern regarding hurtful opinion.

She has grown a thick skin and can accommodate intimidating thoughts.

"When will the bullies realize that calling me fat does not affect my feelings," Badmus asks in a post on IG.

In September 2018, she points out in an interview with Vanguard News that there is more regard for plus-sized women in other parts of the world.

The actress considers the problem of getting fat-shamed a Nigerian problem.

"Why is this being big an issue to people?

"It is only in Nigeria that big sizes are not appreciated, this is because most fat women are hiding under their shadows, they fail to realized the beauty in them, they lay low so as not to be mocked.

"I may or may not want to lose weight but everyone wants to be healthy. Must everyone be slim? It has never affected my career in any way.

"This is what has been working for me. It is not easy to be big and famous. I’m proud of myself and how far I have come."