Eniola Badmus has come out to clear the air over the rumours that she defrauded a well-meaning Nigerian.

According to the gist, Eniola Badmus was contacted by an individual who wanted to giveaway N500,000 to Nigerians amid the lockdown order issued by the government.

Things took a different turn when Badmus allegedly asked the sponsor to pay the sum of N150,000 as a fee for her to be able to dispense the cash gifts.

Then rumours started making waves that when the sponsor refused to pay Badmus' fee, she stopped responding to him, thereby making way with the money meant for the giveaway.

Badmus, however, debunked the rumours insisting that she only asked for a fee to pay for the bank charges that will be incurred by her.

The alleged conversation between Eniola Badmus and the sponsor [Laila]

The actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, where she explained what transpired between her and the said sponsor.

According to her, she did not take advantage or try to discourage people from using her page to do giveaways.

She, however, said as a businesswoman, there was no way she wouldn't have had the conversation about her fee.

According to Badmus, the sponsor is already enjoying the fame as she tagged him in the giveaway which she has already done.