Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus is celebrating her 43rd birthday with some really gorgeous photos.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Monday, September 7, 2020, where she released the photos to mark her special day.

"I really wish I could scream my voice across the universe to show how happy I am today what a time to be alive, I’m the happiest person on earth today. Happy birthday to me #EniolaBadmus," she captioned one of the photos.

She also used the opportunity to shower praises on herself for all she has been able to achieve so far.

"It’s my birthday and I feel super special. Happy birthday to my inner woman who has been mostly responsible for my wonderful deeds. I wish myself a superlative new year," she wrote.

Happy birthday to Eniola Badmus from all of us at Pulse.