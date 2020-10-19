Nigerian music star Simi has kicked against the plans by the government requesting for representatives from the #EndSars protest for dialogue.

The music star made this known via her Twitter page on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

"I don't know how I feel about having appointed representatives. I know the intent is good, but I believe that whatever the Nigerian Govt wants to say, they should say to everyone. Organize press conference and talk to all of us, cos this shoe is pinching everybody differently," he tweeted.

"If we choose anyone, it's not far fetched to assume that they will automatically be burdened with the responsibility of the outcome of this movement. Divided we scatter. #EndSARS."

Simi's tweets are coming on the heels of the clamour by the government, for Nigerians to send their representative to dialogue with them over the protests across the country.

This request has since been met with strong resistance from Nigerians.