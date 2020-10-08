Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has threatened to lead an #EndSarsBrutality protest in Lagos if the changes demanded by the citizens aren't met after one week.

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

"Respect to all the youths out there fighting for their rights and what’s right. God bless y’all. After a week if there’s no changes on this fsars issue as promised by nigeriapoliceforce then we will get back out there stronger. Stay safe and protest peacefully if u re protesting," he tweeted.

He went on to hint about how unruly his followers will be at the protest if changes aren't made before his planned protest.

"They know My own crowd ya werey gan o #uncontrollably I told y’all already 99% Marlians are not on twitter. #EndSARSBrutality," he added.

It will be recalled that Naira Marley called off his planned #EndSarsBrutality protest a few days ago.

The rapper's decision to call off the protest came after it was announced that he would be going live on Instagram with the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Frank Mba.