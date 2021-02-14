Former housemate of reality TV show Big Brother Naija Vee has slammed her colleague Ka3na over her tweets on the #EndSars protest.

Ka3na had taken to her Twitter page on Saturday, February 13, 2021, where she criticised those who took part in the fresh protest.

"Nigerians are good at jumping on trends without digesting the Advantage and Disadvantages of their actions. Same Peaceful Protest That Took Many Lives 20th October 2020! SARS is the least of our problems in Nigeria #EndSARS," she tweeted.

This did not sit right with Vee who went on to shade her over the controversial tweet.

"Give it a rest man. Release yourself from the bondage of clout for one day. People have died ffs. All the stupid tweets I’m seeing rn. Some surprising, some expected," she replied.

Vee reacts to Ka3na's tweet [Twitter/Veeiye]

On Saturday, a few Nigerians took to the streets to protest against the reopening of Lekki tollgate for commercial operation three months after soldiers allegedly killed protesters at the site in October 2021.

About 40 of the protesters were arrested and later released.