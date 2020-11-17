Nollywood actress Empress Njamah has turned 40 and to celebrate the special day she released some sexy photos.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, where she dropped the sexy photos.

"I’m officially a year older today and much cooler than ever. What Do you think😜😜😜 Happy birthday to me!!!💃💃💃💃💃," she captioned one of the photos.

ALSO READ: 7 celebrity relationships you might have forgotten

"My being alive and healthy today is as a result of none other than the almighty God. I’ll forever be grateful to you, God. Happy birthday to ME,MYSELF N I."

Happy birthday to Njamah from all of us at Pulse.

Njamah is a Nigerian actress who joined the industry over two decades ago.