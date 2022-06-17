RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Empress Njamah gives update on Ada Ameh's mental health

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian movie stars Empress Njamah and Ada Ameh [Instagram/EmpressNjamah]

The actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday, June 16, 2022, where she shared a video of Ameh sleeping.

According to Njamah, she has been taking care of the actress since she broke the news of her mental health.

"All we can say is thanks for all your prayers, encouragement, love, sweet words, advice, calls, messages…we can only keep PRAYING. I didn’t ignore all your tags," she captioned the video.

"I have been babysitting (or should I say adult sitting😂) according to @adaameh IT IS WELL, WHO NO GO NO KNOW… it will pass #staystrong #weloveyou #adaameh #itiswell."

Ameh had revealed via her Instagram page that she was going through some mental health issues.

"Everything is going to be fine. I have an issue right now and it is taking my life. I nor go die. We will get over it, we will get over it. I was given a job and I didn't do the job because I had mental issues," she said.

Ada Ameh is Nollywood actress who has been in the industry for almost 3 decades [Instagram/AdaAmeh] Pulse Nigeria

"Would people understand when you say you have mental issues? They won't. They are slamming me with a bill, suing me, it's okay."

It is not clear what specific mental illness the Nollywood actress is battling but she has, however, revealed that she'll be fine.

The movie star lost her only child back in 2020 after a surgery gone wrong.

Ameh is one of the most popular actors in Nollywood with a career spanning over two decades.

She first rose to stardom in the 1996 hit movie 'Domitila.'

