Emeka Ike has a new lover and he isn’t even hiding it from the world after some of their photos on social dropped.

The veteran actor took to his Instagram page on Sunday, February 3, 2019, where he shared photos from her birthday and had some really cute words to say to the celebrant.

“Happy Birthday my Love🎂🍷🍾LLNP ... trust nija kitchens 🍅🍉🥧 l bet u having fun🍇 its ur day....my one and only. My peace my joy ...@yolandacurvysupermodel17 ❤❤❤❤❤,” he captioned the photos.

We guess no one saw this coming as Emeka Ike has always kept his love life away from the media. We love this beautiful love story and maybe we are going to have another celebrity wedding in 2019...fingers crossed.

However, his failed marriage to former wife, Emma was one of the messiest celebrity marriage collapses ever covered. It was filled with so much drama and counter-accusations from both quarters.

All you need to know about Emeka Ike's messy divorce

In 2017, Emeka Ike spent a better part of the year battling his estranged wife Emma in a messy divorce scandal. In 2015 the actor's wife, Suzanne Emma filed for a divorce on the allegation of domestic violence leading to the end of their marriage. Emeka Ike had earlier denied the divorce rumours.

Fast forward to March 2017, a Lagos Island Customary Court finally dissolved the marriage. The panel dissolved the marriage in judgment following a petition filed by Suzanne.

"From all evidence before the court, the marriage between the couple had broken down, and it is irreconcilable, consequently, the marriage is hereby dissolved,” said the court.

The court then proceeded to grant Emeka the custody of their four children but ordered that Suzanne should be granted unhindered access to them. Emeka Ike is yet to sign the divorce documents as he says he wants to clear his name which his estranged wife is already tarnishing. The actor while granting an interview with Punch, made some shocking revelation about his wife's antecedence while they were married.