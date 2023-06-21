ADVERTISEMENT
Elozonam chooses marriage with a village girl over Lagos women

Anna Ajayi

The former 'Big Brother Naija' housemate describes dating in Lagos as a “cesspool.”

Elozonam said he would rather settle down with a village girl.
Elozonam said he would rather settle down with a village girl.

In a recent interview on the popular podcast Is This Seat Taken, the 37-year-old Big Brother Naija star does not hold back as he shared his thoughts on dating in the big city.

Describing Lagos as a "cesspool" of interconnected relationships during the engaging conversation with host Chinasa Anukam, Elozonam revealed that he has contemplated finding love outside the bustling city.

When the time comes for him to settle down, he said he would rather venture into a remote village to seek a life partner.

"Lagos is a cesspool," he said, emphasising his disillusionment with the dating scene in the city. "The person that you are having sex with is probably having sex with somebody that knows somebody that you know."

Elozonam made it clear that he would prefer to break free from the limitations and complexities of dating in Lagos and explore opportunities in more secluded areas instead.

Elozonam Ogbolu is a multi-talented Nigerian actor, singer, music producer, and reality TV star. He gained prominence as a contestant on the fourth season of Big Brother Naija, titled "Pepper Dem Gang," which aired in 2019.

Watch the full interview here:

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

