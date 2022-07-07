RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Elon Musk welcomed twins with top exec just before 2nd child with Grimes was born

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
According to Business Insider, the billionaire welcomed the twins with Shivon Zilis in November 2021.

Musk and Zilis filed a petition to change the twins’ names in order to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.”

The arrangement was approved by a judge in Texas. However, the names of the kids have remained unknown.

It would be recalled the Telsa owner and Grimes welcomed their child, Exa Dark Sideræl, in December 2021.

South African billionaire Elon Musk and his partner Grimes [DejavuMagazine]
South African billionaire Elon Musk and his partner Grimes [DejavuMagazine]

They also share a 2-year-old son X Æ A-Xii.

Musk also had five children from his previous relationship; Griffin, Vivian Jenna, Kai, Saxon and Damian.

The billionaire and his ex-wife, Justine Wilson welcomed son Nevada Alexander in 2002.

Nevada tragically died of sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, at only 10 weeks.

Odion Okonofua

