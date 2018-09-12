Eku Edewor replies troll who body shamed her [Photo]

news

Eku Edewor has replied a troll who tried to body shame her over a photo she posted on her Instagram page.

The media personality's incident with body shaming happened on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, where she posted a photo of her sister and herself having fun while vacationing far away in Greece on Instagram.

A troll took to the comments section where a not so nice comment was left. ; "hairapyhairSomething isn't right about this pix. What happened to your boobs??"

Eku Edewor wasn't having any of it as she immediately replied the troll who was trying to body shame her.

"ekuedewor@hairapyhair first up, after breastfeeding your boobs literally go, and secondly why should there be anything wrong? Honestly, how is are you being a responsible respectable woman by writing wrong and boobs about another woman," she replied.

Obviously, celebrities have started standing for themselves every time they get trolled or called out by nosy followers on social media. It even gets worse when these celebs are been trolled for their physical attributes which sometimes is really dehumanizing. A few weeks ago, Toyin Aimakhu faced the same feat on Instagram when a trolled dragged her and called her legs “like that of a chicken.”

Toyin Aimakhu had posted a video on her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 2018, where she is seen playing football with a friend. She didn't expect to get the kind of message she got from a very nosy follower.

"@toyin_abraham this your legs reminds me of my missing chicken," he wrote. Well, Toyin Abraham didn't waste time before she replied the follower; "@salt.nate imagine talk...comparing my legs to that of chicken, some people can not make Heaven no matter what we do to help them," she replied.

Do you think celebrities should ignore or continue to reply these nosy followers?