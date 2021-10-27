RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

EFFC testifies against Naira Marley, says several credit card numbers were extracted from singer's iPhone

The trial of the music star over his alleged involvement in Internet fraud started in 2019.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has testified against Nigerian music star Naira Marley in the alleged Internet fraud charges levelled against him.

Naira Marley was arrested in 2019 by the EFCC over his alleged involvement in a credit card scam.

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, a prosecution witness, Anosike Augustine, a mobile forensic expert with the EFCC testified against the singer.

According to Anosike, about 2,410 short messages were analysed from the iPhone of the defendant while also stating that different credit card numbers were extracted from the iPhone.

According to the witness, the Apple iPhone is a sophisticated device capable of storing a large volume of information, adding that it is the sim card that basically identifies users of applications such as WhatsApp.

The witness said 977 Short Message Service (SMS) and 1,433 chat messages, were discovered in the witness' iPhone while adding that there were also seven pending status update messages.

It would be recalled that Naira Marley was arrested by the EFCC back in May 2019, alongside men now identified as rapper, Zlatan Ibile, Rahman Jago, Guccy Branch, and another unknown person.

The early days of his trial were one of the most televised events in the country.

