EFCC reportedly seizes Obi Cubana international passport, says he is still in their custody

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The billionaire businessman spends second day at the EFCC.

Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana [Instagram/MercyIke]
There are reports the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly confiscated the passport of socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana.

According to Punch, the seizure of his travel document was to prevent him from leaving the country while under investigation.

Contrary to earlier reports, the billionaire businessman is still in the custody of the commission.

Billionaire businessman Obinna Iyiegbu [Instagram/ObiCubana]
"Obi Cubana has not been released, he is still having quality sessions with investigators over alleged money laundering running into millions of naira and tax fraud," a source revealed.

“He will be released when he has satisfactorily responded to all questions relating to his involvement in various illegal deals. As part of investigation, his travel document has been temporarily seized pending the conclusion of investigations.”

The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed that the suspect is still in custody, however, said he has no information on the seizure of his passport.

Obi Cubana was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Obi Cubana is said to have been arrested for alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

