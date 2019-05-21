The EFCC has denied the alleged release of Naira Marley, who was arraigned for an 11 count fraud charge on Monday, May 20, 2019.

In a video which has now gone viral on social media, the singer is seen entering a private car out of a yet to be identified location. The video which was released on Monday, May 20, 2019, shows a visibly excited Naira Marley been celebrated by his friends and fans.

The EFCC released press statement debunking the claims that Naira Marley had been released. In an interview with Sahara Reporters, the anti-graft agency says the video is mere propaganda by friends of the musician who are desperate to launder his image

Naira Marley was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday, May 20, 2019, where he was charged with an 11 count charge. He, however, plead not guilty to all charges. He was then ordered to remain in prison custody.

Naira Marley appears before Federal High Court in Lagos

The singer was brought into the court premises in Ikoyi, Lagos by the men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, May 20, 2019. Naira Marley appeared in the court wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of jeans. His lawyer was however absent at the court.

The singer pleaded 'Not Guilty', and has been remanded in prison until May 30, 2019, when his bail application will also be heard.

On May 10, 2019, Naira Marley, born Afeez Fashola was arrested by the EFCC alongside men now identified as rapper, Zlatan Ibile, Rahman Jago, Guccy Branch, and another unknown person. Five days later, Zlatan Ibile, and three others were released.