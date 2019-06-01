The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly written Mastercard Inc and Visa Inc requesting for details of credit cards used by Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley.

The anti-graft agency said the cards it recovered from the artiste were used for alleged identity theft and credit card fraud.

As stated in the document obtained by Punch, the EFCC wrote Mastercard and Visa on Monday, May 13, 2019, three days after the musoc star was arrested.

The letter titled ‘Investigation Activities’ was signed by Dein Whyte, the Zonal Head, EFCC, Lagos.

The EFCC letter to Mastercards reads, “The commission is investigating a case of identity theft and electronic cards-related fraud in which the listed card information were recovered during investigation.”

However, the Commission in its letter to Visa asked the company to provide information about the last five transactions on each of three Visa cards recovered from Naira Marley, Punch reports.

According to the newspaper, the first card with number 4921819410257431 was issued by Lloyds Bank Plc and bears the name Timea Fedorne Tatar.

While the second card with number 4539782440624281 was issued by Barclays Bank Plc and bears the name Nicole Louise Maylon, and the third card with number 4757147207869807, issued by Santander UK Plc bears the name Sharon Broad.

Also, in its letter to Mastercard, the EFCC asked the company to produce information about the last five transactions on a Mastercard card recovered from Naira Marley.

Punch reports that the card with number 5354631405139323 was issued by Prepay Technologies Ltd and it bears the name Linh H. Mendez Rojas.

Recall that the anti-graft agency filed 11 charges against the musician following his arrest on Friday, May 10, 2019.

On Thursday, May 30, 2019, the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos granted Naira Marley bail on the conditions of a Two Million Naira (2,000,000) bond, and two sureties, one with landed property and the other, a Civil Servant, not lower than a level officer.