Eedris Abdulkareem mocks DSS over robbery incident

Odion Okonofua

The music star takes a swipe at the security agency.

Nigerian veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem

Nigerian veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has mocked the Department of Security Service (DSS) over the loss of case file on associates of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho to armed robbers.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, the music star slammed the security agency over their flop.

"So armed robbers can rob a whole DSS in this same country where DSS can burst anywhere in dead hours of the night. I weak!" he wrote.

Abdulkareem's post came hours after the DSS revealed that it lost the case file belonging to Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho to armed robbers.

According to a DSS counsel during a court session, his colleague lost the case file after boarding a vehicle owned by "One Chance" operators.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

