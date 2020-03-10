Eedris Abdulkareem has called out the dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi for not supporting the administration led by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The Emir of Kano was dethroned by the Kano state government on Monday, March 9, 2020.

The veteran rapper took to his Instagram page on Monday, March 9, 2020, where he wrote about how a governor who was caught on camera stealing public funds was able to dethrone an Emir.

"Dear Sanusi Lamido, a corrupt man caught stuffing dollars into his babariga removed you from office! It's an unfortunate situation but this is the price you have to pay for championing the Jonathan is Corrupt cause with no evidence but propaganda. Today, you are witnessing the real corruption! Good luck! May Ubeku," he wrote.

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was dethroned by the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje on Monday, March 9, 2020.

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was dethroned by the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje on Monday, March 9, 2020.

The traditional ruler's dethronement, according to the Director-General, Media and Communications, Kano State Government, Salihu Yakasai, was unanimously approved by the Kano State Executive Council.

Before his accession to the throne, Sanusi was an economist and banker.

Before his accession to the throne, Sanusi was an economist and banker.

He served as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2009 to 2014, when he was suspended by President Goodluck Jonathan after raising the alarm on the US$20 billion NNPC scandal