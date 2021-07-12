RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Eddy Murphy's son is dating Martin Lawrence's daughter

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Eric and Jasmin are Murphy and Lawrence's oldest kids.

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence [Instagram/JasminLawrence]

American comedian Eddy Murphy's son, Eric is dating the daughter of Martin Lawrence, Jasmin.

Recommended articles

She revealed their relationship in a sweet Instagram post celebrating his 32nd birthday on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

"Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side. Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!! 🖤✨," she wrote.

www.instagram.com

Eric commented back, “You’re so sweet. Thank you my baby. I LOVE YOU!! ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️.”

Eric is Eddie’s oldest child from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely.

Meanwhile, Jasmin is the eldest child of Martin, 56, and his ex-wife Patricia Southall.

Martin Lawrence and Eddy Murphy in the movie Life [Relatable]
Martin Lawrence and Eddy Murphy in the movie Life [Relatable] Pulse Nigeria

Murphy and Lawrence are known to be good friends with their relationship dating back to over 2 decades.

They have stared in several movies together including 'Life' and 'Boomerang.'

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Eddy Murphy's son is dating Martin Lawrence's daughter

Wizkid's 'Essence' cracks the Billboard Hot 100, debuts at No. 82

Ric Hassani to reportedly produce, star in new web series

Nengi Hampson, Jidekene Achufusi, Elozonam, Idia Aisien to star in 'Badboys and Bridesmaids'

Should we dance or brood to Omah Lay’s ‘Understand’? [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Chineze Anyaene's 'Ije' is coming to Netflix

President Buhari mourns Sound Sultan

'Jiva' stars Noxolo Dlamini, Candice Modiselle talk filming amid Covid-19 [Pulse Interview]

Jim Iyke explains why he was badly behaved during the early days of his career