Eddy Murphy's son is dating Martin Lawrence's daughter

She revealed their relationship in a sweet Instagram post celebrating his 32nd birthday on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

"Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side. Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!! 🖤✨," she wrote.

Eric commented back, “You’re so sweet. Thank you my baby. I LOVE YOU!! ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️.”

Eric is Eddie’s oldest child from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely.

Meanwhile, Jasmin is the eldest child of Martin, 56, and his ex-wife Patricia Southall.

Pulse Nigeria

Murphy and Lawrence are known to be good friends with their relationship dating back to over 2 decades.