Eddie Murphy is expecting his 10th child

Eddie Murphy, is having his 10th child.

His girlfriend, Australian model and actress, Paige Butcher, is currently pregnant with the pair's second child together and Murphy's 10th child.

Us Weekly reports that Murphy's rep said the comedian is having his 10th child - a boy - with Butcher.

Murphy already shares two-year-old daughter Izzy with Paige.

The Beverly Hills Cop actor is already a father to Eric, 26, with Paulette McNeely; Christian, 25, with Tamara Hood; and Bria, 25, Myles, 22, Shayne, 21, Zola, 15, and Bella, 13, with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell. He and former Spice Girl Melanie “Mel B” Brown also share one daughter, 8-year-old Angel.

The 57-year-old Hollywood star and his 39-year-old girlfriend are expected to welcome the baby boy in December 2018.

Paige has previously appeared in such films as Something’s Gotta Give and Big Momma’s House 2.

Eddie Murphy is expecting ninth child with girlfriend

Hollywood actor, Eddie Murphy, is having a baby with his girlfriend, Australian model Paige Butcher. This was made known by a rep of the comedian, Us Weekly reports.

Murphy, 54, and Butcher, 36, who have been dating for four years, will be welcoming their bundle of joy in May 2016.

In 2013, Butcher opened up to Vanity Fair about her relationship, saying:

“I’m in a relationship with a celebrity, so I felt like there’s already enough of me out there,” she told the magazine of why she chose to stay off social media. “I felt like I was giving out too much information. I was giving people too much access. I like to keep as much private as possible now.”