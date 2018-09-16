Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Eddie Murphy is expecting his 10th child

Eddie Murphy Comedian is expecting his 10th child

Eddie Murphy's girlfriend is currently pregnant with the pair's second child together and Murphy's 10th child.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy play Eddie Murphy's girlfriend is currently pregnant with his 10th child. (Us Weekly)

Eddie Murphy, is having his 10th child.

His girlfriend, Australian model and actress, Paige Butcher, is currently pregnant with the pair's second child together and Murphy's 10th child.

Us Weekly reports that Murphy's rep said the comedian is having his 10th child - a boy - with Butcher.

Murphy already shares two-year-old daughter Izzy with Paige.

ALSO READ: Eddie Murphy's girlfriend in 2nd trimester of pregnancy

The Beverly Hills Cop actor is already a father to Eric, 26, with Paulette McNeelyChristian, 25, with Tamara Hood; and Bria, 25, Myles, 22, Shayne, 21, Zola, 15, and Bella, 13, with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell. He and former Spice Girl Melanie “Mel B” Brown also share one daughter, 8-year-old Angel.

play (UsWeekly )

 

The 57-year-old Hollywood star and his 39-year-old girlfriend are expected to welcome the baby boy in December 2018.

Paige has previously appeared in such films as Something’s Gotta Give and Big Momma’s House 2.

Eddie Murphy is expecting ninth child with girlfriend

Hollywood actor, Eddie Murphy, is having a baby with his girlfriend, Australian model Paige Butcher. This was made known by a rep of the comedian, Us Weekly reports.

Murphy, 54, and Butcher, 36, who have been dating for four years, will be welcoming their bundle of joy in May 2016.

In 2013, Butcher opened up to Vanity Fair about her relationship, saying:

“I’m in a relationship with a celebrity, so I felt like there’s already enough of me out there,” she told the magazine of why she chose to stay off social media. “I felt like I was giving out too much information. I was giving people too much access. I like to keep as much private as possible now.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Davido Singer's account allegedly frozen by EFCCbullet
2 Davido Singer cancels remaining US tour because of NYSCbullet
3 Motunrayo Kuti My net worth is 10 times more than Davido’s worth -...bullet

Related Articles

Eddie Murphy Actor's relationship with Paige Butcher reportedly doomed
Eddie Murphy Actor's girlfriend in 2nd trimester of pregnancy
Eddie Murphy Comedian expecting ninth child with girlfriend
Eddie Murphy Actor welcomes 9th child with Paige Butcher
Eddie Murphy Check out actor's hot modern family
Charlie Murphy Eddie Murphy's brother dies at 57
Eddie Murphy Comedian returns on stage after 28 years, slams Bill Cosby
Nicole Murphy Veteran model trends on social media with new photo
Arsenio Hall Talk show host files $5m lawsuit against Sinead O'Connor
Kevin Hart The comedic rock star who is making a lot of money

Celebrities

Davido's account allegedly frozen by EFCC
Davido Singer's family accounts in FCMB were allegedly frozen by EFCC
Davido might have just pitched his tent with PDP
Davido Singer might have just pitched his tent with PDP
Davido
Davido We bring to you singer's NYSC camp diary [Family first]Day 19
Dele Momodu and Davido finally make up
Dele Momodu Media entrepreneur reacts to allegations of EFCC freezing Davido's account