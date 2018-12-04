Pulse.ng logo
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu expecting 2nd child with wife

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife will be welcoming a second child very soon.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ebuka and wife, Cynthia during a vacation play

Ebuka and wife, Cynthia during a vacation

(Instagram/JustCynthia_O)

Ebuka Obi Uchendu is going to be a father again as his wife, Cynthia is pregnant for their second child.

Even though the couple didn't publicly announce that they are expecting a baby, Cynthia's latest post on her Instagram page where she looked heavy, revealed it all.

"Off to Jewel's school Christmas concert. It's the season of giving thanks," she captioned the photo.

 

Congratulations to the Obi-Uchendus as they await the arrival of another addition to their already cute family. This couple, however, recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary and Ebuka's message to his wife was really cute and hilarious.

Ebuka, daughter, Jeweluchi Jasmine Obi-Uchendu and wife Cynthia Obianodo. play

Ebuka, daughter, Jeweluchi Jasmine Obi-Uchendu and wife Cynthia Obianodo.

(Instagram)

ALSO READ: 5 things you need to know about Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

See hilarious message Ebuka Obi-Uchedu sends wife on their 2nd anniversary

Ebuka Obi Uchendu's wife praises him Big Brother Naija play

Ebuka and Cynthia Obi-Uchendu

(Instagram/CynthiaUchendu)

 

Back in February 2018, Ebuka Obi-Uchedu and his wife, Cynthia celebrated their second wedding anniversary, and he had a hilarious message for her. The media personality took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, where he wrote some cute words for his wife even though it sounded funny.

"Two years today since I completely handed you my mumu button without question...Thank you for being the best ride-or-die I could ever ask for. And for being the one with a sharp business mind. Rooting seriously for your new baby...I love you so much!!! Happy anniversary babe," he wrote.

Ebuka and Cynthia Obi-Uchendu's marriage

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia had their traditional wedding in October 2015. play

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia had their traditional wedding in October 2015.

(Instagram/Cynthia Obi-Uchendu)

 

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu got married to Cynthia Obianodo in February 2016, an event which was star-studded. The couple had their traditional wedding earlier in 2015.

Their honeymoon

play

 

The couple had a rollercoaster honeymoon, traveling from Dubai to Sentosa Island and Marina Bay in Singapore. In 2016, the gist that the couple will be expecting their first child began to filter the air in when they showed up at the singer, Omawunmi's birthday bash and Cynthia's baby bump was so evident.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua

