Ebuka Obi-Uchendu expecting 2nd child with wife

Ebuka Obi Uchendu is going to be a father again as his wife, Cynthia is pregnant for their second child.

Even though the couple didn't publicly announce that they are expecting a baby, Cynthia's latest post on her Instagram page where she looked heavy, revealed it all.

"Off to Jewel's school Christmas concert. It's the season of giving thanks," she captioned the photo.

Congratulations to the Obi-Uchendus as they await the arrival of another addition to their already cute family. This couple, however, recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary and Ebuka's message to his wife was really cute and hilarious.

See hilarious message Ebuka Obi-Uchedu sends wife on their 2nd anniversary

Back in February 2018, Ebuka Obi-Uchedu and his wife, Cynthia celebrated their second wedding anniversary, and he had a hilarious message for her . The media personality took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, where he wrote some cute words for his wife even though it sounded funny.

"Two years today since I completely handed you my mumu button without question...Thank you for being the best ride-or-die I could ever ask for. And for being the one with a sharp business mind. Rooting seriously for your new baby...I love you so much!!! Happy anniversary babe," he wrote.

Ebuka and Cynthia Obi-Uchendu's marriage

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu got married to Cynthia Obianodo in February 2016 , an event which was star-studded. The couple had their traditional wedding earlier in 2015.

