America's famous actor and World Wrestling Entertainment great, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has lost his father, Rocky Johnson.

According to TMZ, Rocky Johnson passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Tampa Bay at the age of 75.

Rocky "Soulman" Johnson started out in the National Wrestling Alliance in the 1960s but got widespread notoriety when he joined the WWE in the 80s. He and Tony Atlas became the league's first African-American tag team champions as The Soul Patrol.

America's famous actor and World Wrestling Entertainment great, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has lost his father, Rocky Johnson. [Instagram/TheRock]

Rocky retired back in 1991 and he was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008. It's no news that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson followed his steps and became a wrestler. He even went as far as taking his dad's famous stage name.

It's no news that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson followed his steps and became a wrestler. He even went as far as taking his dad's famous stage name. [Instagram/TheRock]

'The Rock' and his father had a very cordial relationship during his lifetime with the junior Johnson spoiling him with gifts. In 2019, he published his autobiography "Soulman: The Rocky Johnson Story" -- and his son wrote the foreword.