Duncan Mighty says the police beat him up mercilessly and stole the twenty-two thousand dollars he had with him.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Friday, December 20, 2019. According to him, despite honouring a phone call from the Imo state government, they still went ahead to kidnap him.

"IMO STATE GOVERNMENT AND DUNCAN MIGHTY FOR REAL LIFE AFTER HONORING YOUR PHONE CALL BUT U SAY KOROKORO KIDNAP NA FRAUD YET U DID NOT MENTION THE FIRST PLACE I WAS TAKING TO AND THE ANTI KIDNAPPING LED BY COMMANDER LINUS AND OLA I WAS ALSO TAKING TO AFTER ENOUGH BEATING COLLECTED PHYSICAL CASH 22k DOLLARS GIVEN TO ME BY CEO @kryxtal_penthouse WHOM GOD USED AS MY GUARDIAN ANGEL.

"PLUS DURESS MOBILE TRANSFER 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭GOD I KNOW WHO YOU ARE. NO, BE ME SAY UR BOY GO LOOSE ELECTION WHY SENDING M2 UR FOUNDATION STUDENT WHO WAS NOT EVEN PRESENT UNTIL AFTER SIGNING WHY NOT EFCC WHY DETAINING ME AT ANTI KIDNAP..." he wrote.

He went on to share videos of his meeting with the former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha. Duncan Mighty's latest post is coming a few days after he was arrested in Imo state.

On Saturday, December 14, 2019, the Police in Imo state re-arrested Duncan Mighty over alleged business dealings with the Imo state government that went sour. [Instagram/DuncanMighty]

On Saturday, December 14, 2019, the Police in Imo state re-arrested Duncan Mighty over alleged business dealings with the Imo state government that went sour.

In an exclusive interview with Linda Ikeji, the said singer trapped in the drama, Amaechi Perfect Gideon also known as M2 revealed what transpired between Rochas Okorocha and Duncan Mighty. [Instagram/ProlificM2]

Duncan Mighty’s arrest was earlier announced as a kidnap by night club owner, Chibuike Okechukwu widely known as Cubana Chief priest. However, the police owned up to arresting the singer for fraud after reneging on an agreement he made with the Imo state government.

The Imo State police released a statement on the arrest saying the singer was re-arrested after he failed to honour the agreement after he was released in October 2019 over the petition by a rap artist, M2.

