Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty has recounted how he ended up being an only child.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Friday, March 5, 2021, while he celebrated his mother on her 58th birthday.

According to the 'Portharcourt Boy,' after his birth, his mother bled for 18 years, which made it impossible for her to give birth to another child.

"Happy 58 birthday to my blessing you are the inspiration behind my world today, àfter carrying me for 11months ànd went through làbour for two weeks, you bled for straight 18years which was the reason I never had younger ones," he wrote.

"And all through my growing up even with the pains and everyday tears upon tears you were the most hardworking person in the family, you don't tolerate nonsense, you are never lazy with your several built-inou built in me your best and only despite, indispite of all our suffer you were still able to raise à ⭐ LEGEND✨ "

Duncan Mighty celebrates mom on her birthday [Instagram/DuncanMighty]

"My prayér machine, my private bank my example to others my everything mummy I will continue to spoil you with more blessings and will always take you às example to others that what it takes to be a big boy in life is how much value, care and love with steady money on your mother. You néver forgot those who stood by you in pains."

"Countlessly you have told me. MIGHTY ÀBEG GIVE THIS WOMAN FREE HOUSE TO STAY WITH HER FAMILY ÑA SHE DEY SELL SOMETHING CREDIT FOR ME WHEN I CARRY YOU FOR HAND. ENJOY YOUR day MY LIFE, I LOVE YOU MORE THAN LOVE ITSELF. Mama MIGHTY #mentor."

Happy birthday to 'Mama Mighty' from all of us at Pulse.