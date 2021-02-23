Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty has released an audio recording of his estranged wife, Vivian confessing to allegedly seeking help from a herbalist to save their marriage.

In an almost three minutes audio recording released via his official YouTube page on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, the voice of a lady alleged to be Duncan's wife was heard, confessing about visiting a herbalist.

According to her, she had a dream where the music star cheated on her with another lady.

She then informed her sister who then took her alongside her mother to the herbalist.

"I told her that I want him to come back. To love me like he use to before because now I'm not seeing the love anymore...that I want my husband to love me," she said.

"She now told me that it is a woman. That my husband is being distracted by another woman. She then told me to go home that when he comes home, I should sweep the sand in the room and bring it to her with his boxers."

ALSO READ: Duncan Mighty accuses estranged wife of poisoning him for 2 years

Duncan Mighty and his estranged wife Vivien with two of their children [Instagram/DuncanMighty]

She, however, in the audio recording revealed that she forgot to go back to the woman with the items she demanded.

The drama between Duncan Mighty and his estranged wife has been lingering on for months now.

It would be recalled that the music star had accused his wife of trying to kill him in conjunction with her family.

According to him, they planned to use diabolical means to eliminate him to take over his properties.

It didn't end there as the singer dropped another bombshell after he revealed that his last child wasn't his.