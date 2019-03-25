According to TMZ, the Dubai Media Office issued a statement on Sunday, March 24, 2019, where it denied R. Kelly's claims that he might need to fly there for potential gigs. It went on to reveal that there were no planned concerts for R. Kelly that the government was aware of.

It didn't end there, it also went to debunk the news that R.Kelly will be paying a visit to the ruling Al Maktoum family in Dubai.

"Authorities in Dubai have not received any request for a performance by singer R. Kelly nor are there any venues that have been booked,'' it's statement read. This is coming a few days after R.Kelly had appealed to the court to release his passport and allow him to travel out of the country for a concert in Dubai.

R.Kelly has appealed to a judge to grant him permission to go perform at a concert in Dubai. In a motion filed in Cook County Circuit Court, Kelly also plans to meet members of the United Arab Emirates' royal family. R.Kelly had surrendered his passport last month after being granted bail.

The motion, which was filed on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, claims R. Kelly has been battling to pay child support, legal fees and everyday expenses after the cancellation of his record contract and two US concerts. His songs have also been removed from several streaming services.

The singer is said to be struggling to pay his bills especially that of his child support which has made him plead with the court to allow him travel outside the country. "He cannot work, and consequently cannot make a living if he is confined to Illinois or even the United States. Denying him the opportunity to work would be a hardship on his children," the motion read.

R.Kelly's financial status has come under scrutiny since he was arrested for not being able to pay child support. However, luck shined on him about a month ago when an anonymous person helped him foot the bill.