Drake unfollows Rihanna on Instagram after pregnancy announcement

Rihanna's pregnancy announcement broke the Internet earlier in the week.

Canadian rapper Drake unfollowed Rihanna on Instagram after she announced she was pregnant.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together.

According to several reports, Drake unfollowed both A$AP Rocky and Rihanna following the pregnancy announcement.

There have always been unconfirmed reports that Drake and Rihanna were at some point an item.

However, the music stars have always denied the rumours that they once dated.

Interestingly, Drake later re-followed A$AP Rocky on Instagram.

Rihanna only recently took to her Instagram page where she shared more of her pregnancy photos.

The Barbadian singer and A$AP Rocky have been dating for a while.

A$AP Rocky confirmed that they were an item during an interview with GQ Magazine in 2021.

"So much better. So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One," he said during the interview.

The rapper has previously dated celebrities such as Kendall Jenner in 2017 and Brazilian model Daiane Sodré in 2019

