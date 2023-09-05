ADVERTISEMENT
Drake gifts fan $50,000 for using his furniture funds to attend his concert

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Everyone knows that he does not play when it comes to his fans.

Drake the generous giver has done it again.


The Canadian rapper promised said fan a huge sum of money after noticing his placard during his concert performance in Las Vegas. He stopped his performance to read the card which said, “Drake, I spent my furniture money on your two shows.”

He then told the fan that he would be reimbursing him because he loves him. Drake also addressed his fans in the audience, letting them know the importance of being kind to others because they may not know their pains and struggles.

Drake's tour began in July

Drake said “You know what? My man, your furniture money, I will give you $50,000 because I love you. Listen, this is what life is about. I am trying to teach you something tonight. I want you to understand something, You never know what the next person is going through,”

The rapper has been on a spree of generosity during his ongoing It's All A Blur Tour, occasionally gifting his fans in the audience. During his performance in Vegas on September 2, 2023, Drake paused to gift a female fan standing near the stage a gold-coloured Chanel bag.

Similarly, in the middle of August, he gifted another female fan in the crowd a pink Birkin bag. But he did not stop there, he ensured that she had security going home to make sure the bag ranging from $10,000 to $30,000 wasn't snatched from her.

Drake also made headlines during his performance in LA for intervening when a male concertgoer fought a female fan who rightfully caught the towel he threw. He angrily told the man off saying, “Give it to her. Are you crazy? Are you dumb?"

He loves his fans and never ceases to show it.

