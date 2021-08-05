American music mogul, Dr Dre's eldest daughter, Latanya Young, has revealed that she is homeless and living out of her car.
Dr. Dre’s oldest daughter LaTanya Young says she’s homeless, living out of her car
LaTanya says he stopped giving her money after she spoke to the press about their relationship.
The single mother of four made this known during a chat with Daily Mail.
She said she hasn’t received money from the Beats founder in a year and a half.
“My kids are staying with friends — they are not living in the car, it’s just me. I’m taking odd jobs just to make it now — I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I’m trying to keep my head above water. I’ve been in debt for a while," she said.
LaTanya is Dre’s daughter with Lisa Johnson, from whom he split when LaTanya was 5 years old.
She claimed she hasn’t seen the music producer, born Andre Young, in 18 years and can only communicate with him via his team.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng