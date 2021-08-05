RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Dr. Dre’s oldest daughter LaTanya Young says she’s homeless, living out of her car

LaTanya says he stopped giving her money after she spoke to the press about their relationship.

American music mogul Dr Dre

American music mogul, Dr Dre's eldest daughter, Latanya Young, has revealed that she is homeless and living out of her car.

The single mother of four made this known during a chat with Daily Mail.

She said she hasn’t received money from the Beats founder in a year and a half.

Dr Dre and his eldest daughter LaTanya Young [PageSix]

“My kids are staying with friends — they are not living in the car, it’s just me. I’m taking odd jobs just to make it now — I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I’m trying to keep my head above water. I’ve been in debt for a while," she said.

LaTanya is Dre’s daughter with Lisa Johnson, from whom he split when LaTanya was 5 years old.

She claimed she hasn’t seen the music producer, born Andre Young, in 18 years and can only communicate with him via his team.

