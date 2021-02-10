Dr Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young has asked the court to investigate his alleged mistresses.

According to TMZ, Young wants the court to investigate if the music mogul is responsible for the bills of the women.

Young wants the three women whom she claims were intimate with Dre during their marriage to sit for depositions.

Dr Dre and Wife Nicole Young

In the document obtained by TMZ, Young claims an attorney representing one of the alleged girlfriends is trying to delay their depositions until the validity of the prenup is decided

In one instance, Young said she wants lawyers to speak with one of the alleged mistresses and find out if her estranged husband got her a house worth $2.15M.

The music mogul and his estranged wife have been at loggerheads since their marriage crashed.

Nicole Young filed the paperwork for their divorce on Monday, June 29, 2020, citing the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split from the hip-hop mogul.

The couple got married in 1996 and are blessed with two adult children, Triuce and Truly.

Young was formerly married to NBA player, Sedale Threatt, and is a trained lawyer.