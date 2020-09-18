The drama between Dr Dre and his estranged wife, Nicole Young seems to be getting messier as she has filed a lawsuit against him.

According to PageSix, Young is suing the Beats impresario in a California court, claiming that she co-owns the trademark to his name as well as his landmark album, “The Chronic.”

Young in the document filed before the court alleges that Dre “secretly” transferred the valuable trademarks to a holding company after, she claims, he kicked her out of their home earlier this year.

The document states that Dre was “caught secretly transferring valuable trademarks he owned with his wife to a newly created asset holding company that he created and controlled after he expelled his wife from their home, and before he threatened to file divorce.”

Dre and Nicole have been at loggerheads since the news broke about their divorce.

The news of the celebrity couple's divorce hit the Internet back in June

Young filed the paperwork for their divorce on Monday, June 29, citing the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split from the hip-hop mogul.

The couple got married in 1996 and are blessed with two adult children, Triuce and Truly.

Young was formerly married to NBA player, Sedale Threatt, and is a trained lawyer.