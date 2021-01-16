American rapper Dr Dre has been released from hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm earlier this month.

According to TMZ, the music mogul was discharged on Friday and will be monitored 24 hours a day by medical professionals, at his home.

This is coming weeks after he was hospitalised after suffering a brain aneurysm.

According to PageSix, the music mogul was hospitalised on Monday, January 4.

In the early hours of Wednesday, January 6, the rapper took to his Instagram page where he revealed that he was doing fine.

"Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!" he wrote.

Dr Dre and wife, Nicole Young [NetworkWiki]

Despite the good news about his release from the hospital, his divorce battle with estranged wife, Nicole Young, has continued to make the headlines.

Nicole filed for divorce from the millionaire rapper back in 2020.

She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split from the hip-hop mogul.