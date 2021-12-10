Dr Dre celebrates official divorce with huge balloons

This is according to the photo shared by Breyon Prescott on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

In the photo, the hip-hop mogul posed beside a celebratory display of 'Divorced AF' balloons.

"Hey Well, My Brother @drdre Just Told Me It’s Final !!! Congrats 🍾 Still Dre 🐐 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾," Prescott captioned the photo.

Nicole filed for divorce from the millionaire rapper back in 2020. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split from the hip-hop mogul.

Since their split, they have been at loggerheads of finances and prenup.

In July, a court ordered the millionaire to pay his ex-wife, Young $300,000 (N151M) in spousal support monthly.

According to Radar, the superior court judge's decision was only temporary until a final decision is reached.

Pulse Nigeria

“[Dre] is ordered to pay to the [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021,” Dre will pay a total of $3,519,672 per year until Nicole remarries or “enters into a new domestic partnership," the court document obtained by Radar read.

The couple got married in 1996 and are blessed with two adult children, Triuce and Truly.