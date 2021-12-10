Dr Dre celebrates official divorce with huge balloons

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nicole filed for divorce in 2020.

American music mogul Dr Dre [Instagram/DrDre]
American music mogul Dr Dre may have finalised his divorce with ex-wife Nicole Young.

This is according to the photo shared by Breyon Prescott on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

In the photo, the hip-hop mogul posed beside a celebratory display of 'Divorced AF' balloons.

"Hey Well, My Brother @drdre Just Told Me It’s Final !!! Congrats 🍾 Still Dre 🐐 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾," Prescott captioned the photo.

Nicole filed for divorce from the millionaire rapper back in 2020. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split from the hip-hop mogul.

Since their split, they have been at loggerheads of finances and prenup.

In July, a court ordered the millionaire to pay his ex-wife, Young $300,000 (N151M) in spousal support monthly.

According to Radar, the superior court judge's decision was only temporary until a final decision is reached.

Dr Dre and ex-wife, Nicole Young [NetworkWiki]
“[Dre] is ordered to pay to the [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021,” Dre will pay a total of $3,519,672 per year until Nicole remarries or “enters into a new domestic partnership," the court document obtained by Radar read.

The couple got married in 1996 and are blessed with two adult children, Triuce and Truly.

Young was formerly married to NBA player, Sedale Threatt, and is a trained lawyer.

