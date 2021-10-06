RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

OAP Dotun accuses Daddy Freeze of picking sides over rift between Brymo and 2Face Idibia

Dotun believes issues like the accusations levelled against 2Face Idibia are too sensitive for hasty judgement.

On-Air personalities Dotun and Daddy Freeze [Instagram/Dotun]

Brymo's latest revelation about his frosty relationship with 2Face Idibia has sparked conversations amongst Nigerians and celebrities.

According to OAP Dotun, his colleague Daddy Freeze was wrong for picking sides in the latest celebrity rift.

''Freeze you are already taking sides. Find out from both parties first. If you said he should have handled things differently, fair enough but don't suddenly take sides," he said.

Dotun believes issues like this are too sensitive for hasty judgement.
Dotun believes issues like this are too sensitive for hasty judgement.

"Sometimes being trapped with the truth feels tough but let us all be careful when it comes to these types of issues. Peace."

It would be recalled that Brymo called out 2Face Idibia for physically assaulting him.

It didn't end there as he revealed that the music star accused him of sleeping with his wife.

