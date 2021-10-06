According to OAP Dotun, his colleague Daddy Freeze was wrong for picking sides in the latest celebrity rift.

''Freeze you are already taking sides. Find out from both parties first. If you said he should have handled things differently, fair enough but don't suddenly take sides," he said.

Pulse Nigeria

"Sometimes being trapped with the truth feels tough but let us all be careful when it comes to these types of issues. Peace."

It would be recalled that Brymo called out 2Face Idibia for physically assaulting him.