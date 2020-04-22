Don Jazzy has joined the list of celebrities who have reacted to Funke Akindele's recent arrest as he pens a heartwarming message to the actress.

The actress and her husband, JJC Skillz were both found guilty in court for hosting a house party despite the lockdown order issued due to coronavirus.

In a very cute message shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Don Jazzy praised the actress for her strength and prayed for her to continue with her good deeds.

Don Jazzy [Instagram/DonJazzy]

"I have always admired your talent and hard work but I have more respect for you now as a person. You made a mistake and you owned it. This takes courage and you have shown all of us that you are courageous," he wrote.

"As humans, we must make mistakes. Only God is perfect. My prayer every day is that I don’t make a mistake that will cost me my life or reputation. You have made yours and the whole world has seen. Thankfully, it didn’t cost you your life or anyone else’s.

"Just a tiny reputational damage that in my opinion, you have already restored because you have paid the price with Jara on top. If you dey shame, stop am o, because as TuBaba talk, “nobody holy pass”. I pray that henceforth, you continue to be the good example that you have always been to us all. Amen. One more thing, I don dey act now o. Tenks! #IDJA cc @funkejenifaakindele.

Funke Akindele-Bello [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

Akindele and JJC Skillz on Saturday, April 4 hosted a party at their house which sparked Twitter backlash the following day. The party was to celebrate Skillz's birthday.

Police arrested Akindele before the Nollywood icon and her husband were arraigned before the magistrate court.

Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

The couple was sentenced to 14 days of community service with a fine of N100, 000 each.